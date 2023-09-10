Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 9,882 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 6,590 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 141.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 20,443,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after buying an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 305.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,705,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 7,310,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 171.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 6,692,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,484.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FFIE opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.80) by $0.80.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

