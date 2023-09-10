Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 3.8 %

FARM stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $40.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 786,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Farmer Bros.

About Farmer Bros.

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.