First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $239.00. The stock had previously closed at $180.50, but opened at $185.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. First Solar shares last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 423,887 shares.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

