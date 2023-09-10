First Solar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 32,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical volume of 26,611 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.52. First Solar has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

