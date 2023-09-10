Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.18, but opened at $27.10. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 99,028 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLNC. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

