Four Leaf Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Four Leaf Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FORLU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 13th. Four Leaf Acquisition had issued 5,200,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $52,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Four Leaf Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

FORLU opened at $10.55 on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORLU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $277,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $461,000.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

