FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 11th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,039,491 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.