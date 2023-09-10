FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Cut by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.87 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.77%.

Separately, CIBC lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGT

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at C$52.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.10. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.30 and a 52-week high of C$76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.65%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.