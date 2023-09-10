FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on Parkland in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.77.

Parkland Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.66 on Friday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.