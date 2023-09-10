FY2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

