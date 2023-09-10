FY2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Raised by Analyst

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.84.

TFI International Trading Down 1.7 %

TFII opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.