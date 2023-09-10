FY2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Raised by Analyst

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIFree Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.84.

TFI International Trading Down 1.7 %

TFII opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

