FY2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Raised by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

