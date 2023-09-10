FY2023 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.27%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

