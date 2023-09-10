FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $50.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $50.61. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $43.06 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,945.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,895.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

