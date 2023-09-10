FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Boosted by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.1 %

JWN stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 422.22%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 15.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.