GameStop Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.26. GameStop has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,004,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,004,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

