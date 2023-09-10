Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Financial Analysis

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gladstone Land and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.11%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 463.73%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gladstone Land and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $89.24 million 6.06 $4.71 million ($0.31) -48.71 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.09 -$139.82 million ($5.24) -0.58

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 13.69% 1.72% 0.87% Ashford Hospitality Trust -12.21% N/A -4.25%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0462 per month, or $0.5544 per year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

