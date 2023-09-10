Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $92.58, with a volume of 200385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $941,620 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

