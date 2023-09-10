Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Purchases 107 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £150.87 ($190.54).

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.27. Ithaca Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.90 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -503.45.

Ithaca Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.33%. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14,482.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

