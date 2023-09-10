Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $62.80. Approximately 134,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 604,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Specifically, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $59,649.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and sold 19,328 shares valued at $1,597,731. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

