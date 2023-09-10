Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Buys £8,615 in Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Farah Buckley bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,446 ($43.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,615 ($10,880.27).

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON CLDN opened at GBX 3,505 ($44.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,353.28 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Investments Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,015 ($38.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,065 ($51.34). The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,359.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,431.96.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

