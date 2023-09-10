Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £91,659.92 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 539,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £91,659.92 ($115,761.45).

On Monday, September 4th, Tim Weller bought 968 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £174.24 ($220.06).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 16.36 ($0.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.10. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

