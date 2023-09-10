Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £149.45 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy bought 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($188.75).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 56 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($189.54).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 248.20 ($3.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 170.70 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 283 ($3.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.38. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,772.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on MONY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.55).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

