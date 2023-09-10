Insider Buying: Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Purchases £51,000 in Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Hopkins acquired 25,000 shares of Restore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($64,410.20).

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 200 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,333.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Restore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 116.51 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.43). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,666.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 590 ($7.45) to GBX 550 ($6.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

