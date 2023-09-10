Investors Purchase Large Volume of Bausch Health Companies Call Options (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 33,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 167% compared to the average volume of 12,453 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

