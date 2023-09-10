Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $26,071.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,642,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,844,074.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.
