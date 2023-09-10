Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $26,071.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,642,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,844,074.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lesaka Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 117.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

