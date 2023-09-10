MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $118.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.91.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 3.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.38 and a beta of 1.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

