Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $124.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.74.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.