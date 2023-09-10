Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $41.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock worth $100,433. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20, a PEG ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

