Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 11th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mission Produce Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Mission Produce has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $641.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,040. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 368,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 113,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

