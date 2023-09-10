Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.96

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.96 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 104.96 ($1.33), with a volume of 52996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.31).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,703.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.68.

In other news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($174,577.70). Also, insider Salma Shah acquired 2,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.35 ($2,517.49). Insiders have bought 2,359 shares of company stock worth $229,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.75% of the company's stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

