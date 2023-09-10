Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Critical Review

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nicholas Financial and Mill City Ventures III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 1.36 -$34.12 million ($4.26) -1.12 Mill City Ventures III $2.85 million 6.43 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Mill City Ventures III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nicholas Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial -76.69% -33.68% -23.32% Mill City Ventures III -39.37% -6.67% -6.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nicholas Financial and Mill City Ventures III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mill City Ventures III beats Nicholas Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

