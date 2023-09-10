Northland Capmk Weighs in on Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Clean Energy Fuels in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Clean Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.2 %

CLNE opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $981.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

