P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.10. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 18,886 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,945,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,418,163. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 540,000 shares of company stock worth $978,300. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The business had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.30 million. Equities analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 333.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 260.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

