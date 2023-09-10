Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,985 shares of company stock valued at $526,828. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

