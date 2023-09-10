Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.57.

Palomar Trading Up 0.0 %

PLMR stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. Palomar has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,007,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,007,675.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,992 shares of company stock worth $3,206,880. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

