PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 1,581,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,322,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Specifically, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.