PHAXIAM Therapeutics (PHXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 11th.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of PHXM stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59.

Shares of PHAXIAM Therapeutics are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Company Profile

PHAXIAM Therapeutics SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

