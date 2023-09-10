Photronics, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

