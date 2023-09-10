Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Planet Labs PBC traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1527658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.51.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.
