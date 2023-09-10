Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNY stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

