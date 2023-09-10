ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.96.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.02.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.