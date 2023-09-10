Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

