Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Issued By William Blair (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSG opened at C$101.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$83.09 and a 52-week high of C$109.92.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.