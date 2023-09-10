Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Spin Master Price Performance

TOY opened at C$35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$48.69.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Articles

