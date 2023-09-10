Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aditxt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.98) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($26.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aditxt’s current full-year earnings is ($235.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aditxt’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.29) EPS.

ADTX stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $1,139.60.

Aditxt ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($36.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($115.60) by $78.80. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 2,891.14% and a negative return on equity of 777.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In related news, major shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $691,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at $742,424.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

