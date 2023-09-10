Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $877,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 121,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,630,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

