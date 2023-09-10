Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

LUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

LUMO opened at $3.31 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 1,426.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

