Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Increased by Analyst

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a report issued on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

