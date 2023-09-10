Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Raised by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -33.06%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.